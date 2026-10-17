Vinnytsia region has endured one of most intense attacks: six people injured, with power and water supply disruptions
The Vinnytsia region has endured one of the most intense attacks since the start of the full-scale invasion.
This was reported on a Telegram channel by Natalia Zabolotna, head of the Vinnytsia Regional State Administration, according to Censor.NET.
According to the Regional State Administration, 24 enemy UAVs were shot down over the region in the last 24 hours.
There has been damage and casualties
It is noted that there has been damage to civilian and critical infrastructure.
Six people have been injured. Of these, one person is in intensive care in a serious but now stable condition.
Three are in a moderately serious condition, and two others are in a mild condition. All are receiving the necessary medical care.
Disruptions to electricity and water supplies
Energy and utility services are currently working to restore electricity and water supplies.
Critical infrastructure facilities are operating on backup power.
"A general request: as power is restored, please switch on electrical appliances one at a time to avoid artificially overloading the grid," said the regional governor.
What led up to this?
- It was previously reported that Vinnytsia was left without power following a Russian attack.
- It was also noted that the enemy had attacked the power grid in 10 regions of Ukraine, resulting in power cuts.
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