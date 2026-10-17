Russia has attacked more than 15 energy facilities in Ukraine: it is trying to cause blackout ahead of winter, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Russian troops have dealt one of the heaviest blows to Ukraine’s energy sector, attacking more than 15 key power generation and transmission facilities across various regions. Russia is attempting to leave millions of Ukrainians without electricity and heating as winter approaches.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

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"The situation was most severe in Lutsk, Rivne, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Shepetivka, Slavuta and Netishyn. Strikes were also carried out against the energy infrastructure in the Kharkiv, Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions, as well as other regions," the statement reads.

The President reported that between 7.00 pm the previous day and 7.00 am, the Russians had used over 320 jet- and petrol-powered attack drones, as well as loitering munitions, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles, against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, cities and communities.

"The Russians have scaled up their anti-energy operation and are trying to deplete our reserves and recovery capacity as much as possible… And although our troops manage to shoot down a significant proportion of these, the sheer scale and relentlessness of the Russian strikes – particularly against the energy sector – unfortunately have many negative consequences," Zelenskyy emphasised.

Support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia

The President of Ukraine noted that new support packages for Ukraine have already been prepared by our European partners. He also added that the US must also recognise what is actually happening.

"At a time when the Russians have launched such a large-scale attack on our energy sector, a decision was, unfortunately, taken in the US to completely ignore the Lindsey Graham Act, which was intended to exert truly effective pressure on Russia to bring this war to an end. This bill could – and still can! – help a great deal. But for the bill to really work, every vote in its favour counts," Zelenskyy emphasised.

He also stressed that Russia is attempting to cause a blackout in Ukraine just before winter. The enemy is trying to leave millions of Ukrainians without electricity and heating.

"Pressure is needed to stop this. An American sanctions blackout, easing the pressure on the aggressor, financial rewards for Putin – all this only encourages him to keep attacking. We must not give ground and must try to end the war. End it, rather than giving Putin every reason to continue it indefinitely. Thank you to everyone who is truly fighting for peace and helping Ukraine," Zelenskyy concluded.

Read more: Enemy has attacked energy infrastructure in 10 regions of Ukraine, causing power cuts, - Ministry of Energy