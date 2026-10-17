Occupiers executed captured Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers in Huliaipole sector, – "South" Operational Command

Russian invaders from the Russian Federation’s 38th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade executed captured Ukrainian servicemen in the Huliaipole area.

This was reported by Maksym Kravchuk, spokesperson for the ‘South’ OC, in a comment to "Ukrainska Pravda", according to Censor.NET.

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There was a direct order from the Russian commander

According to him, Ukrainian servicemen recently documented this war crime.

Units of the Defence Forces obtained data from intercepted communications between Russian servicemen at the time of the crime.

Kravchuk stated that Russian soldiers were ordered to "finish off that 300th one, the f*cker" and to "take them out immediately", and without hesitation carried out the killing of unarmed prisoners (presumably two – Ed.). Such orders in the 38th Brigade are issued on the instructions of the brigade commander, Colonel Valery Kazak, the spokesperson added.

This is further evidence for a future tribunal on the crimes of Russian troops, the Ukrainian military emphasises. The relevant materials have been handed over to the law enforcement authorities.

Read more: Russians executed captured Ukrainian soldier in Donetsk region: investigation has been opened

Reaction to the violation of the Geneva Conventions

"The killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of international humanitarian law. We call on the international community to respond to this, to demand an investigation and to hold those responsible to account," emphasised Kravchuk.