Ministry of Internal Affairs units carried out over 800 call-outs this week to deal with aftermath of Russian shelling: 148 civilians were rescued, – Vyhivskyi. PHOTOS

Since the start of this week, units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs have carried out more than 800 call-outs to deal with the aftermath of Russian shelling.

This was reported by the Minister of the Interior, Ivan Vyhivskyi, according to Censor.NET.

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Russian attacks

It is reported that hundreds of residential buildings and educational establishments have been damaged, and strikes have hit ordinary markets and public transport stops.

Overnight, the Russians attacked nine blocks of flats – in Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, the Donetsk region and Sumy. Unfortunately, there have been casualties and fatalities. The enemy is launching massive strikes on the energy sector.

Rescue operations

This week alone, thanks to the swift and coordinated efforts of rescue workers and police, 148 civilians were rescued. A further 900 people received psychological support from the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ psychological services.

Mobile service centres run by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Migration Service are regularly operating at sites where the aftermath of shelling is being dealt with. Every day, staff provide dozens of consultations on the rapid replacement of lost documents or the deregistration of destroyed vehicles.

"I would like to thank every rescuer, police officer, National Guard member, and staff member at the service centres of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Migration Service. For saving lives, documenting Russian crimes and helping people," added Vygivskyi.













