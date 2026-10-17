One person has been killed and 40 injured as result of Russian shelling in Kherson region

Throughout the day on Saturday, 17 October, one person was killed, and a further 40 were injured in the Kherson region as a result of Russian attacks.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office, according to Censor.NET.

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Fatalities and casualties

The enemy targeted Kherson and the surrounding region with artillery and UAVs, and also carried out air strikes.

"As of 17:30, it has been confirmed that one person has died and 40 have been injured as a result of the Russian shelling," the prosecutor’s office reported.

It is reported that at around 4.00 am, Russian aircraft carried out an air strike on Kherson. 35 residents sustained injuries of varying severity, including two children – a one-month-old boy and an 11-year-old girl – and two healthcare workers.

Watch more: Russia shelled seven regions of Ukraine: there are fatalities and injuries. VIDEO+PHOTOS

In less than an hour, at the same address, the enemy launched another air strike – an ambulance driver was killed.

In addition, two residents were injured in the regional capital as a result of a Russian drone attack. One person was injured in an artillery attack in Bilozerka, and two people were injured in Novovorontsovka, one of whom was an 8-year-old girl.

Damage

Private homes and blocks of flats, the Red Cross premises, a nursery, a medical centre, and vehicles have been damaged.