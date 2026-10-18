On Sunday, 18 October, power cut schedules will be in force, – "Ukrenergo"
On Sunday, 18 October, electricity restrictions will be imposed on industry and domestic users.
This has been reported byNEC Ukrenergo, according to Censor.NET.
Restrictions for industry and business
Power restriction schedules for industry and businesses will be in place across all regions of Ukraine from 06:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m..
Power cuts for domestic users
In some regions, hourly power cuts will also be in place for all categories of consumers from 06:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.. The restrictions will range from 0.5 to 1.5 cycles.
Call for energy conservation
Ukrenergo has reiterated that the reason for introducing the restrictions is the impact of massive Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.
"Due to Russian shelling, the situation in the power system may change. Please monitor announcements and power cut schedules on the official websites of the distribution system operators (regional power companies) in your region," the statement said.
Citizens were urged to use electricity sparingly when it is supplied according to the schedule.
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