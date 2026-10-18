On Sunday, 18 October, power cut schedules will be in force, – "Ukrenergo"

On Sunday, 18 October, electricity restrictions will be imposed on industry and domestic users.

This has been reported byNEC Ukrenergo, according to Censor.NET.

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Restrictions for industry and business

Power restriction schedules for industry and businesses will be in place across all regions of Ukraine from 06:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m..

Read more: Russia is implementing plan to destroy Ukraine’s power grid in order to render major cities uninhabitable, – Guardian

Power cuts for domestic users

In some regions, hourly power cuts will also be in place for all categories of consumers from 06:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.. The restrictions will range from 0.5 to 1.5 cycles.

Watch more: Russia has attacked more than 15 energy facilities in Ukraine: it is trying to cause blackout ahead of winter, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Call for energy conservation

Ukrenergo has reiterated that the reason for introducing the restrictions is the impact of massive Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

"Due to Russian shelling, the situation in the power system may change. Please monitor announcements and power cut schedules on the official websites of the distribution system operators (regional power companies) in your region," the statement said.

Citizens were urged to use electricity sparingly when it is supplied according to the schedule.