Red Cross office damaged following Russian strike on Kherson. PHOTOS

Today, the office of the Korabelna District Red Cross organisation in Kherson was damaged as a result of an air strike by Russian forces.

This was reported by the organisation, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known

It is noted that, to date, five Red Cross offices located in the Kherson district have already been destroyed.

The organisation added that some of its branches have been relocated and are continuing their work to support the population affected by the hostilities.

Read more: One person has been killed and 40 injured as result of Russian shelling in Kherson region

"We condemn violations of international humanitarian law and stress that it is unacceptable to prevent aid from being provided to the affected civilian population," the Red Cross emphasised.

Consequences of the attack





Read more: Two civilians were killed as result of attack by occupying forces on Korabelnyi District of Kherson



