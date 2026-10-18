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Red Cross office damaged following Russian strike on Kherson. PHOTOS
Today, the office of the Korabelna District Red Cross organisation in Kherson was damaged as a result of an air strike by Russian forces.
This was reported by the organisation, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
It is noted that, to date, five Red Cross offices located in the Kherson district have already been destroyed.
The organisation added that some of its branches have been relocated and are continuing their work to support the population affected by the hostilities.
"We condemn violations of international humanitarian law and stress that it is unacceptable to prevent aid from being provided to the affected civilian population," the Red Cross emphasised.
Consequences of the attack
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