Consequences of Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia: woman killed, child among injured. High-rise blocks and educational institution damaged. PHOTOS

Overnight, the Russians launched two strikes on Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

There is one fatality and several injured

According to the Regional State Administration, a 27-year-old woman has, sadly, been killed. Two other people have been injured – a 58-year-old woman and a 6-year-old girl.

Damage

It is reported that the attack damaged two blocks of flats, 18 cars and an educational establishment.



















See more: Russians hit residential building in Zaporizhzhia: 27-year-old woman has been killed. PHOTO

Utility services are working at the sites of the strikes, clearing debris and assisting people.

"We are doing everything we can to deal with the aftermath of last night’s attack as quickly as possible," said the regional governor.

What led up to this?

Last night, it was reported that the Russians had struck a residential building in Zaporizhzhia: a 27-year-old woman was killed.

See more: Russia attacked residential building in Zaporizhzhia: one person injured. Nearly 700 strikes on region in past 24 hours. PHOTO