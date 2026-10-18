1 374 4
Consequences of Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia: woman killed, child among injured. High-rise blocks and educational institution damaged. PHOTOS
Overnight, the Russians launched two strikes on Zaporizhzhia.
This was reported on a Telegram channel by Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
There is one fatality and several injured
According to the Regional State Administration, a 27-year-old woman has, sadly, been killed. Two other people have been injured – a 58-year-old woman and a 6-year-old girl.
Damage
It is reported that the attack damaged two blocks of flats, 18 cars and an educational establishment.
Utility services are working at the sites of the strikes, clearing debris and assisting people.
"We are doing everything we can to deal with the aftermath of last night’s attack as quickly as possible," said the regional governor.
What led up to this?
- Last night, it was reported that the Russians had struck a residential building in Zaporizhzhia: a 27-year-old woman was killed.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password