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Russians hit residential building in Zaporizhzhia: 27-year-old woman has been killed. PHOTO
On the night of 18 October, Russian occupying forces attacked Zaporizhzhia. A residential building was hit, resulting in the death of a young woman.
This was reported by theacting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Mykhailo Semikin, according to Censor.NET.
A woman has been killed
"A residential building in Zaporizhzhia was hit. Unfortunately, a 27-year-old woman was killed as a result of the enemy attack," the statement said.
Information regarding other casualties is being verified.
What the aftermath looks like
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