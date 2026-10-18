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News Shelling of Zaporizhzhia
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Russians hit residential building in Zaporizhzhia: 27-year-old woman has been killed. PHOTO

On the night of 18 October, Russian occupying forces attacked Zaporizhzhia. A residential building was hit, resulting in the death of a young woman.

This was reported by theacting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Mykhailo Semikin, according to Censor.NET.

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A woman has been killed 

"A residential building in Zaporizhzhia was hit. Unfortunately, a 27-year-old woman was killed as a result of the enemy attack," the statement said.

Information regarding other casualties is being verified.

What the aftermath looks like

Attack on Zaporizhzhia

Attack on Zaporizhzhia

See more: Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia: number of casualties has risen to five, including child. PHOTOS

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Zaporizhzhya (920) Zaporizhzhia region (2478) attack (1239) victim (163) Zaporizkyy district (591)
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