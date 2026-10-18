Emergency power outages have been recorded in one of districts of Kyiv region, - DTEK

On the morning of October 18, 2026, emergency power outages began in parts of the Kyiv Oblast.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing DTEK's press office.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

First details

"Kyiv region, Bucha District: Emergency power outages are being implemented in accordance with an order from Ukrenergo. Please note that during emergency outages, the regular power schedules do not apply. We will keep you informed of any changes via our Telegram channel," the statement reads.

No further information is available at this time.