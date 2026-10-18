Greatest threat to front is incompetent decisions and lies within higher command. There are no changes that troops can actually feel — Butusov

The greatest threat to the front line at this time comes from incompetent, ill-informed decisions and lies at the highest levels of combat operations command.

Yurii Butusov, commander of the UAV company of the 23rd Assault Regiment within the National Guard’s 2nd Corps "Khartiia," spoke about this in an interview with "Ukrainska Pravda," according to Censor.NET.

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Butusov stated that there have been no systemic changes on the front lines

"The greatest threat to the front lines comes from incompetent, ill-informed decisions and lies at the highest levels of combat operations management," he replied when asked, "What poses a greater threat to the front lines—disruptions in Starshield's operations or the cessation of intelligence sharing?"

According to him, the main problem lies in systematic approaches to troop management, resource allocation, priority setting, and the evaluation of combat results.

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"Unfortunately, nothing has changed in this regard. Just as we didn’t understand before why and how people and resources were being allocated, we still don’t understand it now. Just as there were no changes in the command and control of troops at the operational and strategic levels—for example, here in the Kharkiv region—there still aren’t any now. There are no changes that the troops would notice. In some sectors of the front, there are changes. I view the decision to create the "Center" and "Azov" military groups positively. It is the right decision, made at the right time. I also view positively the fact that assault regiments have been assigned specific sectors within separate corps and are no longer being shuffled across the entire front. These are a few specific, successful decisions. But on the front, there are thousands of such urgently needed decisions. Unfortunately, the changes are very piecemeal and apply only to certain sectors," Butusov noted.

Incompetence and misinformation at the highest levels are more damaging to the front lines than external factors

"Nothing has changed for us: we weren’t given the manpower or resources, we weren’t given any reserves, and our reinforcements weren’t increased. Things haven’t improved in terms of logistics, management, or organization. They just added another area of responsibility. That’s all. They didn’t provide any resources to support it. They added several dozen kilometers to the "Khartiia" Corps’ area of responsibility but didn’t provide a single person to carry out these tasks. How should we assess this? It’s utterly baffling. Our assault regiment operates in many sectors, and everywhere we support various military units with our actions. I see the situation and I see that, unfortunately, there are no systemic changes in the sector... So, in our sector, there are absolutely no changes on the ground. Zero," he adds.

Read more: Butusov describes situation with Starlink and US intelligence: Speed limit was 60 km/h for one day

According to Butusov, for meaningful change to occur, the command must listen to the needs of the troops.