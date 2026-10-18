Russians did not manage to withdraw their armoured vehicles in time – drone operators from 66th Brigade launched series of strikes against enemy tanks and IFVs in Luhansk region. VIDEO

Operators from the ‘MARA’ unmanned systems battalion of the 66th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Prince Mstislav the Brave have destroyed at least four Russian armoured vehicles in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region.

According to Censor.NET, during the‘Vivaldi’ offensive operation, Ukrainian infantry advanced, whilst the occupiers were unable to withdraw their tanks and infantry fighting vehicles from the new front line in time.

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Following the infantry units, Ukrainian forces swiftly moved their firepower closer to the front line, enabling them to detect and attack enemy vehicles.

Footage shows a series of precision strikes by drones on Russian tanks and infantry fighting vehicles.

In total, Ukrainian operators destroyed at least four units of the enemy’s heavy equipment.

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