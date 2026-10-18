Enemy attacked Lviv region: warehouse is on fire, and houses have been damaged (updated). PHOTOS
Today, at around 11.20, air defence forces shot down an enemy drone over Malehiv in the Lviv region.
This was reported on a Telegram channel by Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv RMA, according to Censor.NET.
A warehouse is on fire
According to the RMA, a logistics complex has been damaged. A warehouse building is on fire.
Firefighters and other emergency services are at the scene.
No information on casualties has been received as yet.
Houses damaged
According to updated reports, at around 10.30 am in Murovane, debris from an enemy drone damaged two residential buildings.
Updated information
According to updated information published by Lviv’s mayor, Andriy Sadovyi, in Malehiv, Lviv community, a fragment from a downed enemy drone pierced the roof of a civilian industrial building.
Property belonging to a business owner covering an area of around 100 square metres was damaged.
Fortunately, no one was injured. The relevant services are working at the scene.
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