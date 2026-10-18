Enemy attacked Lviv region: warehouse is on fire, and houses have been damaged (updated). PHOTOS

Today, at around 11.20, air defence forces shot down an enemy drone over Malehiv in the Lviv region.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv RMA, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

A warehouse is on fire

According to the RMA, a logistics complex has been damaged. A warehouse building is on fire.

See more: Explosions heard in Lviv: jet-powered UAV crashes in region, leaving people injured. PHOTOS

Firefighters and other emergency services are at the scene.

No information on casualties has been received as yet.

Houses damaged

According to updated reports, at around 10.30 am in Murovane, debris from an enemy drone damaged two residential buildings.

Read on "Censor.NET": Russia attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Zhovkva, Lviv Oblast: the town is without power

Updated information

According to updated information published by Lviv’s mayor, Andriy Sadovyi, in Malehiv, Lviv community, a fragment from a downed enemy drone pierced the roof of a civilian industrial building.

Property belonging to a business owner covering an area of around 100 square metres was damaged.









Fortunately, no one was injured. The relevant services are working at the scene.