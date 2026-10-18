Easing sanctions will give Kremlin additional resources for war, whilst Russia ignores ’energy truce’, - Sybiha

Russia has attacked Ukrainian energy infrastructure 76 times since President Donald Trump announced an ‘energy ceasefire’. The message is abundantly clear: Moscow is not honouring any of its commitments.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Andrii Sybiha, writes about this on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

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Russian strikes on the energy sector

He pointed out that in just one week, Russia had launched nearly 2,700 attack drones, 1,700 guided aerial bombs and 66 missiles at Ukraine. Whilst international efforts to end the war are ongoing, Moscow is deliberately targeting our power grid and leaving tens of thousands of families without electricity.

"Russia wants sanctions to be eased without changing its behaviour, to retain its revenues without accountability, and to engage in a charade of diplomacy without any commitment to stop killing Ukrainians. Under such circumstances, easing economic pressure risks providing the Kremlin with additional resources to fund the war," emphasises Sybiha.

Read more: Russia is turning occupied town of Oleshky into death trap: road out of town is mined, and bodies lie in streets and in houses, - Sybiha

Increasing pressure on the Russian Federation

He also remarked that it is time for our partners to draw the necessary conclusions.

"Any serious efforts to bring this war to an end must increase pressure on Moscow, curtail the revenues that fund its aggression, and strengthen Ukraine’s ability to defend its cities and energy infrastructure. Russia bears responsibility for the continuation of this war. Reducing the cost of its aggression whilst it continues to attack Ukraine will not bring peace any closer. It will only make it easier to finance further aggression," the Ukrainian minister concluded.