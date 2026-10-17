Russia is turning occupied town of Oleshky into death trap: road out of town is mined, and bodies lie in streets and in houses, - Sybiha

Ukraine’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Andrii Sybiha, stresses that the Russians are attempting to turn the Ukrainian town of Oleshky in the Kherson region into a death trap.

This is reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

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The situation in Oleshky

According to Sybiha, around 1,700 people remain trapped in the devastated city. The only road out is mined and is being monitored by attack drones. Those who try to escape risk being killed. The nearby river is also mined. Residents doubt they will survive this winter.

Furthermore, the hospital has run out of medicines. Dozens of bodies lie in the streets and in houses, as the Russians are forbidding residents from burying the dead.

Families are going hungry, surviving on leftover vegetables, home-made preserves and even snails. According to residents, Russian soldiers threatened them with weapons, demanding that they hand over their food.

"Ukraine has repeatedly called for the safe evacuation of civilians and international humanitarian access. These calls cannot go unanswered," the Foreign Minister emphasised.

Watch more: Marines from 34th Brigade used drones to deliver food and essential medicines to residents of occupied town of Oleshky. VIDEO

An appeal to international organisations

The Minister called on the UN, the ICRC and all partners to use every available channel to ensure safe evacuation corridors and immediate access for humanitarian aid to Oleshky, emphasising that Russia must stop obstructing efforts to rescue the civilian population.

Sybiha thanked all the partners and people around the world who have spoken out and become the voice of the residents of Oleshky.

He also expressed his gratitude to Pope Leo XIV for his appeal to Putin to declare a ceasefire in Oleshky so that humanitarian aid could be delivered to the town.

"People cannot survive on expressions of concern alone. They need concrete action. They need a way out of there. And they need it immediately," said Sybiha.

Humanitarian disaster in Oleshky