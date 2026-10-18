Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners from 1021st Air Defence Brigade demonstrated launch of "Bars" jet-powered interceptor drone, capable of reaching speeds of up to 700 km/h. VIDEO
Soldiers from the 1021st Anti-Aircraft Missile and Artillery Brigade demonstrated the launch of the BARS-SM ‘GLADIATOR’ jet-powered unmanned aerial vehicle, which is used as an interceptor drone to combat Russian air targets.
According to Censor.NET, the Ukrainian military has released footage of the launch of the "BARS" jet-powered UAV, capable of reaching speeds of up to 700 km/h.
The drone uses a booster for take-off.
Thanks to its high speed, the jet-powered drone can be used to intercept Russian ‘Geran’-type strike drones.
The Ukrainian military’s use of such UAVs was first reported on 4 October, but footage of their deployment has only just been released.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password