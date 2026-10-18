Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners from 1021st Air Defence Brigade demonstrated launch of "Bars" jet-powered interceptor drone, capable of reaching speeds of up to 700 km/h. VIDEO

Soldiers from the 1021st Anti-Aircraft Missile and Artillery Brigade demonstrated the launch of the BARS-SM ‘GLADIATOR’ jet-powered unmanned aerial vehicle, which is used as an interceptor drone to combat Russian air targets.

According to Censor.NET, the Ukrainian military has released footage of the launch of the "BARS" jet-powered UAV, capable of reaching speeds of up to 700 km/h.

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The drone uses a booster for take-off.

Thanks to its high speed, the jet-powered drone can be used to intercept Russian ‘Geran’-type strike drones.

The Ukrainian military’s use of such UAVs was first reported on 4 October, but footage of their deployment has only just been released.

Watch more: Russians did not manage to withdraw their armoured vehicles in time – drone operators from 66th Brigade launched series of strikes against enemy tanks and IFVs in Luhansk region. VIDEO