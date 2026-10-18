Combat operations by M142 HIMARS in ’South’ Operational Group’s area of operations: key enemy targets struck. VIDEO

Using American M142 HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, the Ukrainian military carried out precision strikes against key targets of the Russian occupiers in the operational zone of the ‘South’ Operational Group.

Exclusive footage of the "South" Operational Group’s combat operations was provided by Censor.NET.

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Defence forces managed to deliver devastating strikes against key enemy targets in the group’s area of operations.

As a result of the successfully carried out fire missions, the following were hit:

command posts;

shelters;

communications equipment;

concentrations of enemy personnel.

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