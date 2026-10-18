Putin will sit down at negotiating table only when Russian Federation loses ability to launch offensive, - Butusov

The only way to stop Russia and force it to make peace is to stabilize the front line.

Yuriy Butusov, commander of the UAV company of the 23rd Assault Regiment within the National Guard’s 2nd Corps "Khartiia," spoke about this in an interview with "Ukrainska Pravda," according to Censor.NET.

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We need to stabilize the front

By "stabilization," Butusov means halting the Russian offensive and crushing Russian strike forces through active operations—both in attacks and in defensive battles. In other words, they must suffer unacceptable casualties.

According to him, this is exactly what the 3rd Army Corps demonstrated along a 130-kilometer stretch during Operation "Vivaldi" this year. The corps controls approximately 12% of the active front line. Along this 12% stretch, they managed to completely seize the initiative from the enemy at both the tactical and operational levels.

As noted, they initially managed to halt the enemy, which had been advancing quite successfully toward Lyman. Then they blocked the enemy, launched a series of successful counterattacks, and gradually carried out a large-scale covert offensive.

"Moreover, the enemy's strike forces have been completely destroyed, and their command staff has suffered heavy losses. Entire Russian units have lost their combat capability or have been wiped out altogether. This is what active defense and stabilization of the front line mean."

Read more: Greatest threat to front is incompetent decisions and lies within higher command. There are no changes that troops can actually feel — Butusov

If this was achieved along a 130-kilometer stretch by long-exhausted brigades—which were considered neither elite nor the best, and lacked adequate reinforcements and supplies—then it can be done everywhere. Not just along 12% of the front, but along 100% of it. "When this same planning, organization, and command are scaled up to the entire front line, the enemy will be forced into negotiations," emphasizes Butusov.

In his view, all other options may weaken Russia, inflict greater losses on it, and strengthen Ukraine, but they will not bring the war to an end.

"The war will end when Putin realizes that an offensive, the threat of force, and the possibility of seizing Ukraine are no longer options—he no longer has those levers at his disposal," he adds.

Focusing on the elimination of a large number of Russian military personnel

In addition, according to Butusov, the focus right now should be on eliminating large numbers of enemy personnel each month, as this is the fastest way to deprive the enemy of the resources needed to continue the war.

Given the shortage of resources, the military official suggests focusing not on strikes against Russia, but on eliminating the Russian occupiers.

Read more: Butusov describes situation with Starlink and US intelligence: Speed limit was 60 km/h for one day

"On the front lines, there’s a constant shortage of either ‘Mavics,’ FPV drones, or bombers, while you’re constantly dealing with minor logistical and administrative issues related to supply. And then you see hundreds of millions of dollars flying through the air, and you think: maybe this is effective, or maybe it isn’t. Perhaps supplying the infantry with drones and destroying the enemy on the front lines is a more promising way to use resources to achieve success in the war. After all, the shortage that hurts Russia the most isn’t fuel, oil refineries, or shopping centers. We see what they’re really lacking: the manpower to continue the war," he concludes.