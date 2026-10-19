Russian attack on Kyiv: ’Chernihivska’ and ’Lisova’ stations temporarily closed; bus services increased (updated). VIDEO

In Kyiv, a Russian attack has damaged a metro surface station, the tracks and the cable network. As a result, there are changes to metro services between the ‘Akademmistechko’ and ‘Lisova’ stations. A decision has also been taken to increase surface transport services to ensure connections between districts and reduce the burden on the underground network.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration.

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Due to damage to the metro infrastructure, trains will begin running in the morning between the "Akademmistechko" and "Darnytsia" stations according to the timetable.

At the same time, the above-ground stations ‘Chernihivska’ and ‘Lisova’ will be temporarily closed to passengers entering and exiting.

Update

The "Chernihivska" metro station sustained heavy damage during a nighttime rocket attack.

Buses will be added to the routes

To ensure passenger transport on the left bank of the capital and connections to other parts of the city, the number of buses on routes No. 1-M and No. 118 will be increased.

Specifically, the following will be added to the temporary route No. 1-M:

3 buses, which will run between the ‘Lisova’ and ‘Darnytsia’ metro stations;

12 buses, which will transport passengers from the ‘Lisova’ metro station to the ‘Palats Sportu’ station.

In addition, two more buses will be deployed on route No. 118.

See more: Overnight in Kyiv, private house and outbuildings were set alight as result of Russian attacks. PHOTOS

What led up to this?

On the night of 19 October, Kyiv came under Russian attack. According to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, a 21-year-old woman was killed in the capital, and there are also other casualties. In the Solomianskyi district, rocket debris struck a residential building, whilst in the Dniprovskyi district, debris was reported to have fallen on the grounds of a non-residential development.