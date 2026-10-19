204 engagements on front line over past 24 hours: fiercest fighting took place in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors, - General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, on 18 October, 204 combat engagements were recorded on the front line.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

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Shelling

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike and carried out 82 air strikes, during which it dropped 273 guided bombs. In addition, the invaders deployed 9,154 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,050 shelling attacks on settlements and our troops’ positions, 19 of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

In particular, the following settlements came under enemy fire: Bezsalivka, Korenok, Tovstodubove, Sukhodil, Marine, Nova Sich, Mala Korchakivka, Pustohorod, Rohizne, Yastrubshchyna, Neskuchne, Andriivka, Sadky, Kindrativka, Khrapivshchyna, Oleksiivka, Kozache, Ulanove, Potapivka, Iskryskivshchyna, Luzhky, Korchakivka, Novokostiantynivka, Mohrytsia and Shpil in the Sumy region. The settlements of Pustohorod, Korenok, Vakaliivshchyna, Pysarivka and Mohrytsia were subjected to air strikes.

Strikes against the enemy

Over the past 24 hours, the Defence Forces’ air force struck an area where enemy personnel were concentrated.

The General Staff notes that the total losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 2,100 personnel. Four armoured combat vehicles, 24 artillery systems, three air defence systems, six ground-based robotic systems, 1,636 unmanned aerial vehicles, 332 vehicles and three pieces of the enemy’s specialised equipment were also destroyed.

Situation in the North

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors over the past 24 hours, the aggressor carried out three assault operations, launched two air strikes using six guided bombs, and carried out 59 shelling attacks on our troops’ positions and populated areas, one of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

As noted, in the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, Ukrainian units repelled two enemy attacks. The invaders attacked in the direction of Hrafske.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy made 11 attempts to improve their position, carrying out offensive operations towards Kupiansk and Radkivka.

Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, attempts to breach our defences were repelled in the Lyman sector, where the occupiers attacked six times in the Zarichne area and towards Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy carried out two attacks in the Kryva Luka area.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy did not carry out any assault operations.

It is also noted that 21 attacks were recorded in the Kostiantynivka sector. The invaders carried out offensive operations in the area of the settlement of Kostiantynivka and towards the settlements of Rozkishne, Mykolaipillia and Novohryhorivka.

"The enemy carried out thirty attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. The occupiers attempted to advance in the areas around the settlements of Matiasheve and Molodetske, and towards the settlements of Toretske, Vilne, Novyi Donbas, Svitle, Dobropillia, Myrne, Serhiivka and Filiia," the report states.

Situation in the South

According to the General Staff, in the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched a single assault towards Ternove.

On the Huliaipole sector, the occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders nine times. The enemy attempted to advance towards the settlements of Rizdvianka, Ternuvate, Vozdvyzhivka, Hirke, Novoselivka and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy launched a single attack in the Plavni area.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the occupiers did not carry out any assault operations.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups have been detected.