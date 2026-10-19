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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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New record for Ukrainian Armed Forces: 2,100 invaders in single day! Total combat losses for Russia since start of war: approximately 1,567,160 personnel, 12,416 tanks, 51,317 artillery systems, and 25,565 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Middle-strike Special Operations Forces destroyed key enemy targets in Crimea and the Zaporizhzhia region

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded and killed 1,567,160 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to October 18, 2026, are estimated to be (losses for the past 24 hours are indicated in parentheses):

  • Personnel: approximately 1,567,160 (+2,100) (wounded and killed);
  • Tanks: 12,416
  • Armored fighting vehicles: 25,565 (+4)
  • Artillery systems: 51,317 (+24)
  • MLRS: 2,224
  • Air defense systems: 1,714 (+3)
  • Aircraft: 449
  • Helicopters: 356
  • Ground-based robotic systems: 2,974 (+6)
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level: 569,994 (+1,636)
  • Cruise missiles: 5,134
  • Ships and boats: 35
  • Submarines: 2
  • Vehicles and tanker trucks: 164,578 (+332)
  • Specialized equipment: 4,838 (+3)

втрати ворога на ранок 19 жовтня

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces are systematically destroying the enemy's personnel, weapons, military equipment, and logistical assets. This weakens the enemy's offensive capabilities, hinders the replenishment of resources and the resupply of troops, and reduces Russia's ability to continue its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff emphasizes.

Read more: 244 combat clashes on front: enemy exerts most pressure in Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk sectors – General Staff

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