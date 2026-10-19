New record for Ukrainian Armed Forces: 2,100 invaders in single day! Total combat losses for Russia since start of war: approximately 1,567,160 personnel, 12,416 tanks, 51,317 artillery systems, and 25,565 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded and killed 1,567,160 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.
Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to October 18, 2026, are estimated to be (losses for the past 24 hours are indicated in parentheses):
- Personnel: approximately 1,567,160 (+2,100) (wounded and killed);
- Tanks: 12,416
- Armored fighting vehicles: 25,565 (+4)
- Artillery systems: 51,317 (+24)
- MLRS: 2,224
- Air defense systems: 1,714 (+3)
- Aircraft: 449
- Helicopters: 356
- Ground-based robotic systems: 2,974 (+6)
- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 569,994 (+1,636)
- Cruise missiles: 5,134
- Ships and boats: 35
- Submarines: 2
- Vehicles and tanker trucks: 164,578 (+332)
- Specialized equipment: 4,838 (+3)
"The Ukrainian Defense Forces are systematically destroying the enemy's personnel, weapons, military equipment, and logistical assets. This weakens the enemy's offensive capabilities, hinders the replenishment of resources and the resupply of troops, and reduces Russia's ability to continue its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff emphasizes.
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