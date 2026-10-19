Morning attack on Lviv region: debris from downed drone damaged 6 houses and 6 cars

On the morning of October 19, Russian drones attacked the Lviv region. Air defense forces shot down an enemy drone near Lviv.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration.

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As a result of the attack in the village of Zubra in the Lviv District, six residential buildings and six cars were damaged.

"Debris fell on private property. No reports of casualties have been received so far," Kozytskyi said.

Read more: Russian forces attacked Lviv and surrounding region with "Shahed" jet-powered drones: man was wounded by debris from UAV (updated)

What led up to this?

On the night of Sunday, October 19, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones. Among the regions where the effects of the strikes were reported are Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Rivne Oblast, Volyn, and Zhytomyr Oblast.

There are fatalities and injuries, and residential buildings and civilian infrastructure have been damaged. Information on the consequences of the Russian attacks is still being verified.

Read more: Volyn region came under massive attack by "shaheds": critical infrastructure was damaged, and 66,000 people are without power