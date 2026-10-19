Volyn region came under massive attack by "shaheds": critical infrastructure was damaged, and 66,000 people are without power

The Volyn region has once again come under a massive attack by jet-powered "shahed" drones. Throughout the night and into the morning, approximately 15 enemy drones targeted the region.

This was reported on Telegram by Roman Romaniuk, head of the Volyn Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Where did the enemy strike?

According to the Regional Military Administration, the attacks primarily targeted Kovel, Manevychi, and Lutsk. Critical infrastructure and civilian infrastructure were damaged by the strikes and falling drone debris. Fortunately, there are no reports of injuries or fatalities.

Read more: Russia attacks Volyn with jet-powered drones: around 10 trucks on fire in Kovel, one person injured

There is a power outage

As noted, as of now, approximately 66,000 utility meters are without power.

Efforts to address the aftermath of the attacks are ongoing. All emergency services are working on this as the security situation permits.

"The air raid alert is still in effect, so I urge everyone to remain in shelters," the regional governor emphasized.

Read more: Russia attacked Volyn with jet-powered "Shaheds": person killed in Manevychi; there is risk of ammonia leak