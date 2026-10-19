Enemy attacked power infrastructure, medicine depots and railway in 11 regions, - Koretskyi. PHOTOS

The main target of the Russian attacks last night was the energy sector and infrastructure.

This was announced by Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi, according to Censor.NET.

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What are the consequences?

According to him, there has been damage and destruction in the Volyn, Kyiv, Rivne, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions.















The Prime Minister thanked everyone who is clearing the rubble, working to restore the attacked facilities and replacing equipment.

Read more: Enemy attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and 269 UAVs. Four missiles and 243 drones were shot down, - Air Force

Where else did the enemy target?

It is also noted that the Russians struck medicine warehouses, railway stations, commercial premises, residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure.

One person was killed and eight injured in Kyiv. Six people were injured in the Kharkiv region, including two children, whilst two people were injured in Rivne.

Read more: Russia has launched ballistic strikes against energy infrastructure of Kyiv, Kyiv region and Kharkiv. There has never been such demonstrative display of disrespect by Russia towards US, – Zelenskyy