Russia is deploying five armies and GRU special forces to break through to Zaporizhzhia, - 7th Corps of Airborne Assault Forces. MAP

The enemy is unsuccessfully attempting to exploit the autumnal bad weather to make localised breakthroughs in the Huliaipole sector.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press centre of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces.

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As noted, the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces continues its defensive operation within its designated area of responsibility in the Huliaipole sector.

Operating against units within the 7th Airborne Corps’ area of responsibility are the Russian Federation’s 5th, 29th, 35th and 36th Combined Arms Armies and the occupiers’ 68th Army Corps.

What is the Russian Federation’s tactics?

It is also noted that the enemy’s main tactic remains deep infiltration. The enemy is attempting to operate in small infantry groups of between 1 and 5 personnel. It periodically uses motorised vehicles to move infantry into the 5-kilometre zone in front of the line of contact.

Recently, in one sector, Ukrainian forces destroyed a group from the Russian Federation’s 22nd Separate Guards Special Purpose Brigade. This unit is subordinate to the Russian GRU. It took part in the two Chechen wars, as well as in special operations on Ukrainian territory between 2014 and 2022.

The Russians have also been attempting for some time to build up armoured vehicles within a 20-kilometre zone of the front line.

Read more: Some UAV missions in Huliaypole sector have been cancelled due to Starlink speed restrictions, - 7th Corps of AAT

The enemy is carrying out localised assaults

"Over the past week, as the weather has deteriorated, the enemy has begun carrying out local assaults, deploying infantry, motorcycles and armoured vehicles. In this way, the enemy is attempting to accelerate the fulfilment of its strategic objective of advancing to the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia and blockading the regional centre," the statement reads.

According to intelligence reports, units of the 5th Tank Brigade, the 37th Motorised Rifle Brigade and the 64th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade have undergone training at firing ranges and are ready to engage in operations using military equipment along the enemy’s main line of attack.

Ukrainian units are holding back the Russian advance and inflicting losses on them thanks to their coordinated efforts.

"For the Russian Federation, the Huliaipole sector is one of the key areas in southern Ukraine, so the enemy is deploying sufficient personnel to fully replenish combat losses. Under these conditions, eliminating the Russian occupiers is just one of the tasks for units in our area of responsibility," the 7th Corps emphasises.

Watch more: Russia is using Huliaipole as staging ground for an offensive toward Zaporizhzhia, 7th Air Assault Corps says. VIDEO

The map shows the main direction of the enemy’s offensive in the Huliaipole sector.