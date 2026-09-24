Russia is using Huliaipole as staging ground for an offensive toward Zaporizhzhia, 7th Air Assault Corps says. VIDEO

The Russian occupation army views Huliaipole as a staging ground for further offensive operations toward Zaporizhzhia. Meanwhile, Ukrainian Defense Forces units under the operational command of the 7th Air Assault Corps are actively countering the enemy’s plans.

The 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces reported this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known

The terrain allows the invaders to accommodate large numbers of troops and establish an extensive network of command posts.

"Urban development allows the enemy to amass personnel and equipment, deploy command posts, set up artillery positions and establish launch sites for drone operators," the corps said.

The paratroopers stressed that the existing infrastructure allows the enemy to carry out its plans more covertly.

Watch more: 20 occupier motorcyclists eliminated: drone operators strike Russians in rear areas of occupied Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO

Strikes on enemy positions

To neutralize the Russian army’s offensive potential, the 7th Air Assault Corps and the 44th Separate Artillery Brigade planned and carried out a series of effective strikes on enemy positions. The artillery targeted self-propelled guns, howitzers, artillery systems, enemy personnel, and rare pieces of armored equipment.

"The equipment destroyed included a T-55 tank. It is a medium tank designed to operate in conditions where nuclear weapons are used and was adopted by the Soviet army in the 1950s," the 7th Corps reported.

Watch more: In Huliaipole sector, soldiers of 44th Artillery Brigade destroyed six enemy guns and all-terrain vehicle. VIDEO

Background

It is worth recalling that Ukrainian Defense Forces previously disrupted Russian logistics in the Huliaipole sector. Ukrainian troops destroyed critical bridges near the town of Polohy that the enemy used to transport equipment, personnel, and ammunition.