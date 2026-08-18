In Huliaipole sector, soldiers of 44th Artillery Brigade destroyed six enemy guns and all-terrain vehicle. VIDEO

In the Huliaipole sector, soldiers of the 44th Separate Artillery Brigade named after Hetman Danylo Apostol carried out a fire strike on the positions of the Russian occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, a number of enemy weapons and vehicles were destroyed or damaged as a result of these precision strikes.

In total, during the combat operations, the artillerymen destroyed:

3 × 2A65 ‘Msta-B’ guns;

D-30 gun – 2 units;

D-20 gun – 1 unit;

quad bike – 1 unit.

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