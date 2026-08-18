ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9938 visitors online
News Video Fighting in Huliaipole direction
838 3

In Huliaipole sector, soldiers of 44th Artillery Brigade destroyed six enemy guns and all-terrain vehicle. VIDEO

In the Huliaipole sector, soldiers of the 44th Separate Artillery Brigade named after Hetman Danylo Apostol carried out a fire strike on the positions of the Russian occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, a number of enemy weapons and vehicles were destroyed or damaged as a result of these precision strikes.

In total, during the combat operations, the artillerymen destroyed:

  • 3 × 2A65 ‘Msta-B’ guns;

  • D-30 gun – 2 units;

  • D-20 gun – 1 unit;

  • quad bike – 1 unit.

Read more: 225th Assault Regiment debunked false reports about "blocking detachments" near Huliaipole and revealed details of events of 2025: 781 soldiers from Territorial Defense Forces went AWOL

Watch more: Steel Border pilots use FPV drones to smash Giatsint-B gun, two Murom systems and ammunition depot. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (12319) elimination (7812) artillery (355) 44th Artillery Brigade (29)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 