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News Video Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Steel Border pilots use FPV drones to smash Giatsint-B gun, two Murom systems and ammunition depot. VIDEO

FPV drone operators from the "Steel Border" brigade carried out a series of strikes against enemy targets in the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors.

According to Censor.NET, the border guards destroyed a 152-mm ‘Hyacinth-B’ gun, two Murom surveillance systems, a communications antenna, an ammunition depot, five shelters, a quad bike and an enemy Molniya drone.

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Footage released shows a series of strikes on Russian artillery, surveillance equipment and other elements of the enemy’s military infrastructure.

All the occupiers’ targets were destroyed or completely disabled as a result of the strikes.

Watch more: Border guards of 4th Detachment thwart occupiers’ assault in Vovchansk direction, eliminating five assault groups before attack began. VIDEO

Watch more: Phoenix pilots destroy occupiers’ tank, artillery, armoured vehicles and logistics in Lyman sector. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12255) State Border Patrol (1571) border guard (336) elimination (7752) artillery (354)
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