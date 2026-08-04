Phoenix pilots destroy occupiers’ tank, artillery, armoured vehicles and logistics in Lyman sector. VIDEO
Operators of the Phoenix border guard unit carried out a series of successful strikes on Russian equipment and manpower in the Lyman sector.
During the combat operation, Ukrainian pilots destroyed several artillery systems, a tank and armoured vehicles, as well as eliminating enemy personnel, Censor.NET reports.
In addition to striking heavy equipment, the drone operators systematically destroyed enemy logistics assets, including motorcycles and quad bikes used by the occupiers to transport personnel and ammunition.
Footage of the destruction of Russian equipment was published on the official Telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.
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