Defence Intelligence is hunting Russian saboteurs at bottom of Kakhovka Reservoir: three occupiers have been captured. VIDEO

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, fighters from the ‘Bratstvo’ battalion, part of the ‘Timur Special Forces Unit’ of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, are countering attempts by Russian sabotage groups to infiltrate the rear of Ukrainian positions.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Russian sabotage groups are attempting to infiltrate the rear of the Defence Forces

Autumn 2026: the enemy continues to attempt to get as close as possible to Zaporizhzhia. Using small sabotage groups, the enemy is attempting to penetrate deep into the rear positions of the Defence Forces, build up forces to destabilise the situation, disrupt logistics and neutralise the combat units of Ukrainian defenders.

Watch more: DIU destroyed training centre for UAV operators and accommodation of Russian officers in Khorly, Kherson Oblast. VIDEO

GUR fighters are conducting counter-sabotage operations at the bottom of the Kakhovka Reservoir

The "Bratstvo" battalion, part of the "Timur Special Unit" of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, is resolutely resisting the enemy’s actions. At the bottom of the dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, amidst newly formed land and dense undergrowth, a confrontation between sabotage groups is unfolding — a war without a clearly defined front line.



Soldiers from the "First Company" of the "Brotherhood" battalion are carrying out counter-sabotage operations and clearing the area of enemy saboteurs.

Three occupiers were taken prisoner

The video captures the results of the combat operation: the capture of three enemy soldiers, one of whom was immediately given first aid by "Brotherhood" fighters, as well as the detection and elimination of enemy sabotage groups.



The "Brotherhood" battalion, part of the "Timur Special Unit" of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, continues to carry out combat missions, countering the enemy’s attempts to penetrate the rear of Ukrainian forces and pose a threat to defences in the Zaporizhzhia sector.