US Secretary of State Rubio believes that Europe’s dependence on Russian energy supplies prompted the dictator Putin to invade Ukraine.

He said this in an interview with Breitbart News Network, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"Their (Europe’s. – Ed.) dependence on Russian energy supplies is one of the reasons why Putin invaded Ukraine, as he believed he could get away with it. After all, he was convinced that Europe would do nothing about it. So I hope that they (the Europeans. – Ed.) have learnt this lesson," he said.

At the same time, Rubio noted, Europe is already beginning to realise this; however, it will take time to rectify the "consequences of 20 years of exaggerated environmental slogans, neglect of the development of its own energy sector and excessive dependence" on a single energy source.

"I hope they have realised this, as the future of Europe depends on it. At present, their economies are, unfortunately, facing real stagnation in most of these countries," the US Secretary of State concluded.

Read more: There are currently no prospects for ending war in Ukraine through negotiations, - Rubio