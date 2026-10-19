Europe is developing its own version of Starlink, independent of Elon Musk, - Financial Times

Europe’s largest telecoms operators – Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefónica and Vodafone – have signed an agreement to jointly develop next-generation satellite communications.

The project will enable ordinary smartphones to connect directly to satellites without the need for specialised equipment or additional antennas, reports Censor.NET citing the Financial Times

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The main aim of this initiative is to create a European alternative to American services, primarily Elon Musk’s Starlink network.

European companies are seeking to significantly reduce the region’s dependence on foreign technology and overseas space infrastructure.

The creation of an autonomous satellite network will be a decisive step towards ensuring the European Union’s digital sovereignty and security.

Read more: Restrictions on Starlink were adopted following announcement by US government, - Zelenskyy