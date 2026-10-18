Restrictions on Starlink were adopted following announcement by US government, - Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian side believes that the restrictions on Starlink’s operations imposed by Elon Musk’s company, SpaceX, were introduced in response to a "notification from the US government".

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement in an interview with NBC News, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

At the same time, the head of state stated that he did not know exactly who in the US administration had taken that decision.

"The notification came from the government. I don’t know exactly who it was from... It was a notification from the US government regarding this speed limit, and technically it was carried out by SpaceX," said the president.

He noted that Starlink’s services have not yet been fully restored.

Read more: Musk personally suggested to Trump that Starlink’s operations for Ukraine be restricted, – Telegraph

Zelenskyy also said that intelligence data from the US had been blocked for a certain period of time, and then "the American side unblocked" it.

According to him, "everything is working now".

When asked how long the US intelligence had been blocked, the President replied that it had lasted three days.

"We have not seen Russia using ballistic missiles. All the information we have received from our intelligence services, from the Europeans and other parties – dozens of countries have been helping us – but only the United States has this unique intelligence to inform us, our side, when Russia is using ballistic missiles," said Zelenskyy.