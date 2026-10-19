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News Elimination of Russian occupying forces Fightings in the Zaporizhzhia direction
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Ruscists tried to escape Ukrainian "Hornet" kamikaze drone but exposed side of their vehicle to strike. VIDEO

A Ukrainian "Hornet" kamikaze drone struck a vehicle belonging to a Russian mobile fire group in the Zaporizhzhia region. The occupiers tried to escape the drone, but a failed manoeuvre left their vehicle exposed to the strike.

According to Censor.NET, after spotting the approaching Ukrainian drone, the Russian troops attempted to stop, turn the vehicle around, and change direction.

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During the manoeuvre, the vehicle swung broadside to the drone, allowing the operator to deliver a precision strike on the enemy target.

The kamikaze drone strike eliminated the occupiers inside the vehicle.

Watch more: Burning "Novator" armoured vehicle travelled 20 kilometres after being struck by Russian FPV drone and saved its crew. VIDEO

Watch more: Russian soldier showed aftermath of Ukrainian Armed Forces strike on a vehicle carrying occupiers in the Donetsk region: "F#ck, one three hundred, two two hundred". VIDEO

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Russian Army (12744) elimination (8242) Zaporizhzhia region (2474) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3982) drones (5511)
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