Ruscists tried to escape Ukrainian "Hornet" kamikaze drone but exposed side of their vehicle to strike. VIDEO
A Ukrainian "Hornet" kamikaze drone struck a vehicle belonging to a Russian mobile fire group in the Zaporizhzhia region. The occupiers tried to escape the drone, but a failed manoeuvre left their vehicle exposed to the strike.
According to Censor.NET, after spotting the approaching Ukrainian drone, the Russian troops attempted to stop, turn the vehicle around, and change direction.
During the manoeuvre, the vehicle swung broadside to the drone, allowing the operator to deliver a precision strike on the enemy target.
The kamikaze drone strike eliminated the occupiers inside the vehicle.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password