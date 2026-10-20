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Russian attack on Kyiv region: three dead and six injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS
On the night of 20 October, Russian invaders attacked the Obukhiv district in the Kyiv region. A production and storage building came under enemy fire.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
"Overnight, Russian troops struck a production and storage building in one of the communities in the Obukhiv district," the statement reads.
Three people were killed and six others injured as a result of the Russian attack.
The fire has been extinguished. Work is continuing at the site to clear the rubble. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service provided support to those affected.
Clearing up the aftermath of the attack
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