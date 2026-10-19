Russia continues its attack on Ukraine: air raid alerts have been issued in number of regions (updated)

On the evening of 19 October, the Russian attack is continuing. Air raid alerts have been issued in a number of regions across Ukraine due to the threat of strikes.

This has been reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ukrainian Air Force.

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Movements of enemy drones (updated)

At 20:51 — A jet-powered UAV heading towards Bila Tserkva. A jet-powered UAV approaching Rivne from the east.

At 20:52 — Enemy tactical aircraft launched guided aerial bombs towards the Dnipropetrovsk region.

At 20:53 — An attack UAV approaching Zaporizhzhia from the south.

At 20:54 — Jet-powered UAVs in the Poltava region near Khorol and Semenivka heading west.

During an air-raid alert, stay in safe places!

Read more: Russian Federation’s ballistic missile attack on Kyiv: medical facility and non-residential building were hit; one person has died and others have been injured (updated)