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Russia continues its attack on Ukraine: air raid alerts have been issued in number of regions (updated)
On the evening of 19 October, the Russian attack is continuing. Air raid alerts have been issued in a number of regions across Ukraine due to the threat of strikes.
This has been reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ukrainian Air Force.
Movements of enemy drones (updated)
At 20:51 — A jet-powered UAV heading towards Bila Tserkva. A jet-powered UAV approaching Rivne from the east.
At 20:52 — Enemy tactical aircraft launched guided aerial bombs towards the Dnipropetrovsk region.
At 20:53 — An attack UAV approaching Zaporizhzhia from the south.
At 20:54 — Jet-powered UAVs in the Poltava region near Khorol and Semenivka heading west.
During an air-raid alert, stay in safe places!
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