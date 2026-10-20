Enemy attacked energy sector in 7 regions: there are new power outages, - Ministry of Energy

Photo: Ілюстративне фото

Unfortunately, the enemy continues to deliberately and systematically attack our energy infrastructure. On the night of and in the morning of October 20, Russia attacked energy facilities in the Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Lviv, Odesa, Rivne, Ternopil, and Khmelnytskyi regions.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ministry of Energy’s press centre.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

As noted, some consumers were left without power as a result of the strikes.

Where is the situation the most severe?

The situation also remains difficult in regions near the front lines and along the border. Due to constant shelling and combat operations, there have been new power outages in the Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions.

Utility workers have already managed to restore power to some consumers. Emergency repair crews are working wherever the security situation allows. Their efforts are hampered by daily Russian attacks, prolonged air raid alerts, and the threat of renewed shelling.

Power outages due to severe weather

Due to adverse weather conditions in the Odesa region, six settlements remain without power. Specialists are working to repair the damage.

"Due to grid constraints caused by Russian attacks, hourly power outages and power restriction schedules for industrial consumers and businesses are in effect today in certain regions. These are necessary measures required to stabilize the power grid and prevent larger-scale outages," the Ministry of Energy explained.