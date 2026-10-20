Zelenskyy on attacks on energy sector: If U.S. cannot stop Russia, it must provide Ukraine with air defense systems

Ukraine advocates for a mutual energy ceasefire; however, should Russian strikes continue, it will need additional air defense systems from the U.S. for protection. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement, emphasizing that relations with Washington must remain honest, transparent, and pragmatic.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made these remarks in an interview with Corriere della Sera, according to Censor.NET.

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Ukraine’s relations with the U.S.

"We have always had an important, strong strategic relationship with the United States of America. Our bilateral ties began to develop particularly actively during the full-scale war. I am grateful for all the support," the head of state emphasized.

According to him, he has always built relationships on honesty, fairness, and, most importantly, transparency.

"Because if you lie while your people are at war, it’s very painful. That’s why I’ve always wanted to hide nothing and not lie to the President of the United States. In any case, we have more in common than the United States does with Russia. Most people in Ukraine and the United States realize this. We would like to continue having the same open, honest, and pragmatic relationship with the United States that we have with them today," he added.

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Separately, Zelenskyy commented on the possibility of an energy ceasefire and the role of the U.S. in negotiations regarding such a ceasefire.

In particular, he noted that Ukraine’s position is very simple.

"We are in favor of a mutual energy ceasefire. If we’re saying that we shouldn’t retaliate against Russian energy facilities after they strike our gas, electricity, and oil infrastructure—everything. The ‘Russians’ are striking. America can’t stop them. Let’s believe that America really wants to, but can’t. Then, as a partner, I’ll meet President Trump halfway: if they strike us, we can’t retaliate—it’s unfair and unjust—but if that’s what you need, and you can’t rein in Putin, then give us anti-missile systems so I can protect our energy infrastructure. "If you couldn’t stop Putin—help Ukraine," Zelenskyy concludes.

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