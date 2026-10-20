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"Shahed" jet-powered drones attack Kyiv: debris fell on medical facility and near residential buildings (updated)

Explosions in Kyiv on October 20: what is known about the aftermath?

Explosions were heard in Kyiv during an air raid alert. The capital is under attack by jet drones. Debris has been reported falling in one of the city’s districts.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"In the Solomianskyi district, debris fell on a medical facility. Emergency services are heading to the scene," the statement reads.

Prior to this, a series of explosions was heard in Kyiv.

The Air Force warned of jet-powered drones over the capital.

According to Mayor Klitschko, the roof of the medical facility has been partially destroyed.

In the Holosiivskyi district, debris fell in an open area near residential buildings.

There are also reports of debris falling in an open area in the Solomianskyi District.

See more: Enemy struck shopping centre in Rivne Oblast: three people injured and fire broke out. PHOTO

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