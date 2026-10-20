"Shahed" jet-powered drones attack Kyiv: debris fell on medical facility and near residential buildings (updated)

Explosions were heard in Kyiv during an air raid alert. The capital is under attack by jet drones. Debris has been reported falling in one of the city’s districts.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"In the Solomianskyi district, debris fell on a medical facility. Emergency services are heading to the scene," the statement reads.

Prior to this, a series of explosions was heard in Kyiv.

The Air Force warned of jet-powered drones over the capital.

According to Mayor Klitschko, the roof of the medical facility has been partially destroyed.

In the Holosiivskyi district, debris fell in an open area near residential buildings.

There are also reports of debris falling in an open area in the Solomianskyi District.

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