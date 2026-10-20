Enemy struck shopping centre in Rivne Oblast: three people injured and fire broke out. PHOTO

On the afternoon of 20 October, a shopping centre in the Rivne region came under enemy attack.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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There are casualties

According to preliminary information, three people have been injured, two of whom have been hospitalised.

Read more: Power supply situation in Rivne region is difficult: new attacks hamper restoration work

A fire has broken out

"There is a fire. The flames are spreading rapidly, so I urge residents of nearby buildings to close their windows. I am at the scene with all the relevant services," emphasised the regional governor.

Read more: Russians attacked a manufacturing plant in Rivne region