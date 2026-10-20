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Enemy struck shopping centre in Rivne Oblast: three people injured and fire broke out. PHOTO
On the afternoon of 20 October, a shopping centre in the Rivne region came under enemy attack.
This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
There are casualties
According to preliminary information, three people have been injured, two of whom have been hospitalised.
A fire has broken out
"There is a fire. The flames are spreading rapidly, so I urge residents of nearby buildings to close their windows. I am at the scene with all the relevant services," emphasised the regional governor.
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