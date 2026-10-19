Power supply situation in Rivne region is difficult: new attacks hamper restoration work
The Rivne region is currently facing a difficult power supply situation following strikes on critical infrastructure.
Rivne Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Koval reported this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
According to him, ongoing attacks are preventing energy workers from carrying out restoration work promptly.
"I am in constant contact with them," the regional head said.
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