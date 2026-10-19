Power supply situation in Rivne region is difficult: new attacks hamper restoration work

The Rivne region is currently facing a difficult power supply situation following strikes on critical infrastructure.

Rivne Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Koval reported this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

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According to him, ongoing attacks are preventing energy workers from carrying out restoration work promptly.

"I am in constant contact with them," the regional head said.

Read more: Parts of Kyiv and surrounding region left without power after Russian attack on energy facility – Energy Ministry

Background

Earlier reports said Russia had attacked energy facilities in 11 Ukrainian regions, causing new power outages and injuring an energy worker.

Power outages were also reported in the Rivne region following Russian attacks.

Watch more: Russia has attacked more than 15 energy facilities in Ukraine: it is trying to cause blackout ahead of winter, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO