Russia attacked energy facilities in 11 regions of Ukraine: there have been new power outages, and energy worker was injured, - Ministry of Energy

Overnight and this morning, Russia attacked energy facilities in the Vinnytsia, Volyn, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Kharkiv, Ternopil, Odesa, and Rivne regions.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ministry of Energy’s press centre.

There are new power outages

As noted, some consumers were left without power as a result of the strikes. New power outages caused by shelling and hostilities have also been reported in the Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Kherson, and Chernihiv regions.

Utility workers have already managed to restore power to some consumers. Restoration work is ongoing wherever the security situation allows, but it is being hampered by prolonged air raid alerts and the threat of renewed shelling.

See more: Russia has been attacking energy infrastructure of Zhytomyr region for two days running. PHOTOS

Attacks on the energy sector

It is also noted that last week, russia carried out 87 targeted attacks on Ukraine’s energy and oil and gas sectors. In total, 224 incidents were recorded that caused damage to energy and oil and gas infrastructure.

In the Vinnytsia region, one power utility worker was injured as a result of a Russian attack on an energy facility. The victim received all necessary medical care.

Read more: Easing sanctions will give Kremlin additional resources for war, whilst Russia ignores ’energy truce’, - Sybiha

Power outages due to severe weather

In addition, more than 140 communities in the Kyiv, Mykolaiv, and Odesa regions remain without power due to severe weather. Repair crews are working to restore service.

Rolling blackouts are in effect

Due to grid constraints caused by Russian attacks, hourly rolling blackouts and power restriction schedules for industry and businesses are currently in effect in certain regions.

"These are necessary measures to stabilize the power grid and prevent larger-scale outages. Up-to-date information on power outage schedules and changes in power supply is available on the official websites of the distribution system operators in your regions," the Ministry of Energy emphasizes.

Read more: On Sunday, 18 October, power cut schedules will be in force, – "Ukrenergo"