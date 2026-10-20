Poland has no Patriot missiles it could transfer to Ukraine – Sikorski

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski says Warsaw has no missiles for Patriot systems that it could transfer to Ukraine.

He said this in an interview with PAP, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

"Indeed, following the attacks on Iran, the shortage of interceptor missiles has grown, and Russia is producing more missiles than we have the means to intercept.

This is a real problem. There are NATO countries that still have such resources, but Poland is not among them," the minister said.

Read more: Ukraine has only few Patriot missiles left – WP

According to Sikorski, Poland is supporting Ukraine however it can.

"We can only join the calls for countries that have Patriot missiles to share them with Ukraine," the Polish foreign minister said.

Read more: Ukraine assembles 1–2 Patriot missiles at time, - Zelenskyy

Background

Zelenskyy previously reported that Ukraine had received only a third as many air defence missiles from its partners this year as in 2025, with hostilities in the Middle East cited as the official reason.

The Financial Times reported that Trump had refused to provide 300 Patriot missiles to preserve US stockpiles amid the war against Iran. According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine needs 100–120 Patriot missiles per month in winter.

Read more: Ukraine has completely run out of Patriot missiles to intercept ballistic missiles – CNN