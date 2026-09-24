Ukraine assembles 1–2 Patriot missiles at time, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is negotiating with the U.S. regarding the transfer of licenses to manufacture missiles for the Patriot system, but this will take time. With winter approaching, Kyiv needs additional solutions to supply its air defense systems with interceptor missiles.

The head of state stated this during a conversation with the media, according to Censor.NET.

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According to Zelenskyy, he discussed a shipment of missiles for the Patriot system with Trump.

"That's a very complicated question. ... We went through all the issues, and after each one, the Ukrainian side kept bringing the American side back to this very issue. Trump confirmed once again that the licenses will be transferred. Ukraine will manufacture the Patriot.

"But when will Ukraine be technically capable of producing these? It will take some time. Extensive preparation is needed, because this is a major production effort, and winter is right around the corner—it’s very close. Closer than the possibility of producing Patriot systems under U.S. licenses," the president explained.

Read more: Today, air defense systems shot down 60% of Russian missiles. There were times this year when they shot down 0%," - Zelenskyy

ГThe head of state added that "other solutions" are needed.

"We need them now; we're working on it," he added.

Zelenskyy also explained how Ukraine is seeking missiles for its Patriot systems.

"Two at a time, one at a time. We're taking these steps. Then, after the war, we'll talk about it. No one mentions thousands. They're gathering one or two missiles at a time. It's very complicated work. And these 2, 3, or 5 missiles are given exclusively from leader to leader," he added.

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