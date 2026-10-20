Lithuanian organisation Blue/Yellow delivers first 12 Defender drones to Ukraine and continues to strengthen air defence

Drone Industry

Lithuanian charity Blue/Yellow has raised more than €1.3 million to strengthen protection against Russian drones. Most of the funds will go to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which have already received the first batch of 12 Defender interceptor drones.

Censor.NET reports, citing Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT.

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How much funding will Ukraine receive?

The "Dronathon" fundraising campaign lasted eight weeks, raising more than €1.3 million.

The organisers decided to allocate 80% of the funds raised, or approximately €1.04 million, to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The remaining 20%, around €260,000, will go to the Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union.

The money will be used to purchase interceptor drones and counter-drone systems and to train operators.

As Russian air attacks intensified, the organisation began spending donations before the campaign ended.

Specifically, the first Lithuanian-made Defender interceptor drones have already been purchased and successfully tested. Twelve were delivered to Ukrainian troops, while another four went to the Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union.

Read more: Russian "Gerbera" drone shot down in Lithuania, Nausėda says

Ukrainian troops to train Lithuanians to counter drones

Blue/Yellow director Laura Pauštė explained that the campaign was launched in response to the growing intensity of Russian attacks on Ukraine.

According to her, the air threat in Kyiv lasted a total of more than 11 days in September alone.

"Dronathon" was a response to this threat and, at the same time, a way to strengthen Lithuania’s defence readiness.

In addition to purchasing equipment, the organisation will fund training for members of the Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union. They will receive specialised training during which Ukrainian experts will share practical experience in countering enemy drones.

Blue/Yellow has been operating since 2014, providing material, technological and medical assistance to Ukrainian troops and civilians.

Over 12 years, the organisation has provided more than €116 million in support for Ukraine.

Read more: "Part of aid can be used to manufacture drones in Lithuania and supply them to Ukraine," - Nausėda