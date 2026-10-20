Enemy strikes energy facility in Kyiv: four districts of capital partially without power
An energy infrastructure facility in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district was hit in a Russian attack.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this, Censor.NET reports.
Energy facility hit
"An energy facility in the Shevchenkivskyi district has been hit. Emergency services are heading to the scene," the statement reads.
Power outages in four districts
DTEK later reported that the attack on energy facilities in the capital had left parts of the Shevchenkivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Solomianskyi and Pecherskyi districts without power.
"Energy workers are already working to restore power as quickly as possible," the company added.
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