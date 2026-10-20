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News Attacks on the energy sector UAV attack on Kyiv
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Enemy strikes energy facility in Kyiv: four districts of capital partially without power

Russian attack on Kyiv energy facilities causes power outages

An energy infrastructure facility in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district was hit in a Russian attack.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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Energy facility hit

"An energy facility in the Shevchenkivskyi district has been hit. Emergency services are heading to the scene," the statement reads.

Power outages in four districts

DTEK later reported that the attack on energy facilities in the capital had left parts of the Shevchenkivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Solomianskyi and Pecherskyi districts without power.

"Energy workers are already working to restore power as quickly as possible," the company added.

Read more: Starlink does not work at speeds of 130–161 km/h on front line, 28 substations hit by Russian strikes, says Zelenskyy

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Kyiv (3490) energy (1241) DTEK (194)
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