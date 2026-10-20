Tusk is demanding explanation from Ukraine regarding Ukrainian drone that exploded in Lithuania

Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk has stated that Warsaw will demand a full explanation from Ukraine regarding the drone that exploded in Lithuania and which, according to Vilnius, entered Lithuanian territory from Polish territory.

This is reported by RMF24, according to Censor.NET.

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Tusk is also due to meet with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, and the incident will be one of the topics of discussion.

Tusk’s statement

Ahead of the cabinet meeting, the Polish Prime Minister stated: "I would like to confirm that we will work closely with Lithuania and will certainly get to the bottom of all the circumstances surrounding this drone incident".

Tusk also noted that he would be seeking clarification from the Ukrainian side: "We will examine all the circumstances. I am counting on the Ukrainian side’s full cooperation so that we can establish as accurately as possible what happened. Without emotion and without ill will".

On behalf of Poland, the operational commander of the country’s Armed Forces will make a request to Ukraine.

"Regardless of the outcome of this investigation, I wish to make it absolutely clear: Poland does not permit operations to be carried out on its territory or in the airspace above it without the explicit consent of the Polish state. This will not change, regardless of who carries out such operations", added the Polish minister.

Read more: Air Defense Forces shot down and neutralized 115 out of 165 drones, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

What people are saying in Lithuania

According to RMF24, authorities in Vilnius claim that the drone flew in from Poland and exploded near the Lithuanian-Latvian border.

On 19 October, the Lithuanian broadcaster LRT reported that Lithuanian Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevičius had stated that the drone which exploded in the Pasvalys district contained explosives and had entered the country from Poland. Sinkevičius confirmed that the drone was of Ukrainian origin.

"This is confirmed by the debris, as well as statements from the Ukrainian side and reports that contact was lost with one of the drones during the attack", he said.

What is known about the incident