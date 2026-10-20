Cabinet of Ministers says it has not declared state of emergency in energy, heating or any other sector

Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers has not declared a state of emergency in the energy sector, heating supply or any other sector.

The Government Portal reported this.

"Reports to this effect circulating on anonymous Telegram channels are false," the statement reads.

What the decision entails

In fact, the government adopted an organisational decision and appointed officials to lead efforts to address the consequences of Russian attacks on critical infrastructure.

The government stresses that the decision establishes officials’ personal responsibility for restoration work and coordinated action, and does not introduce any new restrictions for citizens.

Read more: Cabinet of Ministers has approved Strategy for Engineering Equipment of Defensive Lines for period up to 2028

As a reminder, on October 20, 2026, Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers extended emergency measures in the energy sector to heating and water supply, as well as electronic communications networks, internet services and data centres. The Government Portal reported this, citing Resolution No. 1292 of October 16, 2026.

Read more: Government has completed 17 of 42 decisions needed to receive international aid, must finish rest by 15 October – Koretskyi