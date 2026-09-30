Government has completed 17 of 42 decisions needed to receive international aid, must finish rest by 15 October – Koretskyi

The Cabinet of Ministers has already completed 17 of 42 planned decisions under its commitments to international partners to obtain financial assistance.

Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Need for external assistance

The prime minister said the government had moved to a regime of maximum savings and postponed all non-priority spending, but stressed that this was insufficient.

"It is critically important for us to receive funds from international partners. This financing directly depends on Ukraine fulfilling the commitments it has undertaken," Koretskyi said.

He noted that Ukraine has two sets of commitments: government measures and legislative changes.

Koretskyi thanked members of parliament for their productive work during the last plenary week and everyone who supported the adoption of some of the necessary bills at first reading.

Progress on commitments

He also reported on progress with the government’s measures.

"At today’s meeting, we adopted another four decisions under these commitments. This brings the number completed to 17 out of 42 planned decisions. We must complete the rest by 15 October, as promised," the prime minister said.

Koretskyi added that "over these two weeks, we need to speed up the work as much as possible and ensure that every decision is carried through to completion, because any delay comes at a very high cost. Our defence, the resilience of the state and our ability to resist Russia depend on fulfilling these commitments."

"We value members of parliament’s active involvement in preparing important bills. The government has been and remains committed to constructive, coordinated work with parliamentarians. This is a joint effort and our shared responsibility," Koretskyi stressed.

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