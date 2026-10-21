Enemy has advanced near Krynychne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, – DeepState. MAP
Russian invaders are advancing in the Huliaipole sector.
This has been reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.
Enemy advances
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Krynychne (Polohivskyi District, Zaporizhzhia Oblast)," the report states.
Updated map
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