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News Update of DeepState map Fighting in Huliaipole direction
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Enemy has advanced near Krynychne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, – DeepState. MAP

Russian invaders are advancing in the Huliaipole sector.

This has been reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

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Enemy advances

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Krynychne (Polohivskyi District, Zaporizhzhia Oblast)," the report states.

Updated map

Russia has advanced in the Huliaipole direction

Read more: Enemy has advanced near Novyi Donbas, – DeepState. MAP

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Zaporizhzhia region (2474) military actions (3674) Polohivskyy district (351) Krynychne (1) DeepState (579)
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