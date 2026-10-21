Enemy has advanced near Krynychne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, – DeepState. MAP

Russian invaders are advancing in the Huliaipole sector.

This has been reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

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Enemy advances

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Krynychne (Polohivskyi District, Zaporizhzhia Oblast)," the report states.

Updated map

Read more: Enemy has advanced near Novyi Donbas, – DeepState. MAP